Image
Lisbon, Portugal, Estadio Da Luz - 02 27 2022; Liga BWIN game between SL Benfica and Vitoria Sport Clube; Gilberto takes the ball on his chest
ELCHE, SPAIN - JANUARY 22: Athletic Club player, Vesga in a match versus Elche on Copa del Rey, played in Martínez Valero Stadium on january 22, 2020 in Elche, Spain - Image - Imagen
Moscow,Russia,7 april 2019.RZD Arena. Vladislav Ignatyev, Artem Dzyuba & Solomon Kverkvelia in the football match of Russian Premier League 2018/2019 between Lokomotiv (Moscow.Russia) & Zenit (Russia)
Thossawat Limwannasathian (red) of Muangthong United in action during The Chang F.A Cup 2017 match between Muangthong United and Lampang F.C. at SCG Stadium on September 27, 2017 in Thailand.
SOCHI-RUSSIA, MARCH 2017: Kudryashov in an attack during a friendly soccer match between the Russian and Belgian national teams at the Fisht Stadium on March 28, 2017 in Sochi.
BANGKOK,THAILAND-JANUARY 27:Jung Woo-Young (L) of Jubilo Iwata in action during The Yamaha Invitation 2013 between SCG Muangthong Utd.and Jubilo Iwata at SCG Stadium on Jan27,2013 in,Thailand.
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - 08 NOVEMBER, 2018. "Spartak Stadium". Sofiane Hanni and Luiz Adriano (left to right) in the UEFA Europa League match between Spartak (Moscow.Russia) and Rangers (Glasgow.Scotland).
Lisbon, Portugal - February 27, 2020: Ruben Dias during in the match Europa League on Estadio Da Luz. Photo with film noise

Item ID: 2130980081

Important information

Formats

  • 3117 × 2078 pixels • 10.4 × 6.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maciej Rogowski Photo

Maciej Rogowski Photo