Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Lisbon, Portugal, Estadio Da Luz - 02 27 2022; Liga BWIN game between SL Benfica and Vitoria Sport Clube; Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scored goal
Formats
1869 × 2803 pixels • 6.2 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG