Image
Lisbon, Portugal, Estadio Da Luz - 02 27 2022; Liga BWIN game between SL Benfica and Vitoria Sport Clube; Ramos, Gilberto and Darwin celebrate after goal
Rio, Brazil –Octuber 13, 2018: - Fernando Uribe player in match match between Flamengo and Cruzeiro by the Brazilian championship in Maracana Stadium
ZAGREB, CROATIA JANUARY 17, 2018: EHF EURO Croatia 2018, Group (C) phase. Germany VS Macedonia. Steffen WEINHOLD (17) in Macedonian block. Steffen WEINHOLD (17) and Filip TALESKI (11)
GUIMARAES, PORTUGAL - June 09, 2019: Fabian Schar during the UEFA Nations League Finals match for third place between Switzerland and England at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Portugal
Rio de Janeiro, May 06, 2018. Flamengo soccer player, Lucas Paqueta, in action at the Flamengo Vs. Internacional game at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Rio de Janeiro - Brazil November 15, 2018, goalkeeper César do Flamengo, celebrates with his colleagues after defending a penalty during the match between Flamengo and Santos at the Maracanã Stadium
Milan, Italy, november 2016: Nunnally James William in action during the match between EA7 Emporio Armani Milan vs Fenerbahce Istanbul - EuroLeague 2016/2017, Milan Mediolanum Forum on 24/11/2016
Italy, Milan, december 20 2017: Poirier Vincent and Gudaitis Arturas fight for rebound during basketball match Ax Armani Exchange Olimpia Milan vs Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz, Euroleague 2018.

780237496

2130980021

Item ID: 2130980021

Formats

  • 4328 × 2885 pixels • 14.4 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Maciej Rogowski Photo

