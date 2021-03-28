Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
LIsbon, Portugal - 28 March 2021: Aerial view of a beautiful courtyard with porch and palm trees in a catholic school and convent in Lisbon, Portugal.
Traditional Christmas hanging wreath on the wooden door
Allo, Zas, La Coruna, Galicia, Spain - September 13, 2018: Torres de Allo, the Allo Towers, a feudal residence of the local lower nobility
interior with large window. 3d illustration
Old doors and windows, authenticity
Plasterboard ceiling lining and its the insulation
Inside view from a hotel in the town of Ashcroft in the early 1800's outside of Aspen Colorado.
old interior with the frames and window blank

See more

50315464

See more

50315464

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126727470

Item ID: 2126727470

LIsbon, Portugal - 28 March 2021: Aerial view of a beautiful courtyard with porch and palm trees in a catholic school and convent in Lisbon, Portugal.

Important information

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Michele Rinaldi

Michele Rinaldi