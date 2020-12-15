Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lisbon, Portugal - 15 December 2020: Aerial view of Centro Colombo pavillon with modern building, a famous shopping mall in Lisbon downtown, Portugal.
Highway Traffic Aerial View - Rush hour and high traffic
Kiev. Ukraine. June 11, 2017. The Independence Square. Aerial view of a glass structure. Fountain. Cars are driving. People go. Green grass. Trees. Summer. Day. Recreation. Kyiv. The city center.
Road and Roundabout top view, Road traffic an important infrastructure in Thailand. Vintage color tone
Saint Herblain, Loire Atlantique, France, July 5 2017, Aerial view on Atlantis shopping center
Aerial drone top view. Orthodox Church on Obolon in Kiev on a cloudy morning.
Night city with views of the park. View from above. Vector illustration.
Top View of The Jeronimos Monastery, Lisbon, Portugal

See more

360140057

See more

360140057

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126725457

Item ID: 2126725457

Lisbon, Portugal - 15 December 2020: Aerial view of Centro Colombo pavillon with modern building, a famous shopping mall in Lisbon downtown, Portugal.

Important information

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Michele Rinaldi

Michele Rinaldi