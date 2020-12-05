Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lisbon, Portugal - 05 December 2020: Aerial view of an empty road during the pandemic driving along the Tagus River near a container shipyard warehouse in Lisbon, Portugal.
aerial view of home village in thailand use for land development and property real estate business
ODESSA, UKRAINE - July 14, 2017: Marine Industrial Commercial Port. Container terminal. Cargo container terminal of sea freight industrial port. Sea freight, container cranes. Industrial goods in port
24/05/2019 Istambul, Turkey, view on the colorful stairs in the European side of old Istanbul
Takengon.19 August 2019. views of jelobok village in Bener Meriah district
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - DECEMBER 21, 2020 : A view of residential construction worker near the site in Kuala Lumpur area.
The Disaster of a Volcano Eruption with Ruined Houses
Jakarta, Indonesia on may 25, 2020 Jakarta aerial city view on residencial area

See more

1740044000

See more

1740044000

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126727398

Item ID: 2126727398

Lisbon, Portugal - 05 December 2020: Aerial view of an empty road during the pandemic driving along the Tagus River near a container shipyard warehouse in Lisbon, Portugal.

Important information

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Michele Rinaldi

Michele Rinaldi