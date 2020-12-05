Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lisbon, Portugal - 05 December 2020: Aerial view of an empty road during the pandemic driving along the Tagus River near a container shipyard warehouse in Lisbon, Portugal.
selective focus. Colorful wooden garden fence, background
Takengon.19 August 2019. views of jelobok village in Bener Meriah district
Montreal, Quebec / Canada - July 28 2019: canopy of rainbow balls over Sainte Catherine street in the Gay Village, urban art piece by Claude Cormier.
Tokyo,japan,6/25/2013,looking down to streets below from Tokyo tower viewing platform.
Apiary hives in the trailer
Caucasian carpets on the local market
Ramat Gan, Israel January 08, 2020 View a new building in construction in the city of Ramat Gan part of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area in winter

See more

1610359177

See more

1610359177

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126724302

Item ID: 2126724302

Lisbon, Portugal - 05 December 2020: Aerial view of an empty road during the pandemic driving along the Tagus River near a container shipyard warehouse in Lisbon, Portugal.

Important information

Formats

  • 4500 × 3000 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Michele Rinaldi

Michele Rinaldi