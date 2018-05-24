Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 112263125
LISBON - MAY 21: Fronteira Palace, built in 1640, it's still one of the most beautiful residences in Lisbon, containing splendid rooms with 17th and 18th century. May 21 2011 in Lisbon, Portugal
Photo Formats
4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG