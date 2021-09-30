Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096729851
Lisbon an its famous 25th April bridge skyline among trees from a viewpoint at Saint George's Castle (Castelo de San Jorge). Portugal.
Lisbon, Portugal
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adventureaerialalfamaalfama lisbonarchitecturebluebuildingchurchcitycity skylinecityscapedowntowneuropeeuropeanheritagehistorichistoricalholidayshouselandmarklandscapelandscape citylisboalisbonoldpanoramapanoramicpanoramic cityportugalportugueseredromanticroofroofsrooftopscenicseaskysummersunnytourismtouristtowntraveltravel photographytravellertravellingvacationviewwater
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist