Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Liquid acrylic texture with a smooth waves and flowing shapes. Abstract fluid art background with mixed overflowing paint colors. Modern backdrop with creamy and iridescent effect of mixing dyes.
Formats
7948 × 5299 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG