Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lips. Beauty woman face, hand touching skin clean fresh skin natural fashion make up clean healthy skin
Lips, part of beauty young model woman face, perfect skin, professional studio nude make-up. Skincare healthy skin treatment concept
Lips, part of face and neck of attractive beauty model girl with clean fresh bright skin, natural nude make-up. Skincare facial treatment concept
Lips, young woman beauty part of face with healthy skn, natural make-up
Close-up of the mouth and lips of a woman on solid background
Lips, neck, partial beauty young woman portrait. Beautiful skin care woman, beauty concept healthy face makeup, female model portrait. Spa model girl with beautiful lips neck and shoulders. Studio
Lips. Natural makeup woman healthy skin beauty model face
Lips, beauty part of face, prety girl, perfect skin

See more

1773850700

See more

1773850700

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132038731

Item ID: 2132038731

Lips. Beauty woman face, hand touching skin clean fresh skin natural fashion make up clean healthy skin

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2952 × 2952 pixels • 9.8 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

d.swe

d.swe