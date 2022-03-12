Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Linz am Rhein, Germany - 2022-03-12: "Schloss Linz" (Linz Castle) built in 1365 as stronghold and customs station, owned by the Cologne Archbishop
