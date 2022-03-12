Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Linz am Rhein, Germany - 2022-03-12: "Rheintor" (River Rhine Gate) with the former Customs House was the entrance gate to Linz and to "Schloßplatz" (Castle Square) with its half-timbered houses
