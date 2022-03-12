Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Linz am Rhein, Germany - 2022-03-12: "Neutor", the Eastern Gate of the old towns wall, seen from the street "Neustrasse" with its half timbered houses
