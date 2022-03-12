Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Linz am Rhein, Germany - 2022-03-12: Former Catholic Church St. Marien, built in 1967 by Cologne Architect Alexander Kulhavy, profaned in 2020 because of dilapidation of the building
Block House in Syktyvkar, Komi Republic, Russia
Beautiful wood modern house with garden outdoor
Toronto, January 01, 2019 - Bell Canada Phone Booth (Box), the Last of What Was Once a Row of Three Booths (Boxes).
Landscape of housing complex, Kasukabe city, Saitama, Japan
Beautiful old fabric in Poland.
Beautiful Dream Home with Huge Front Porch and nice Landscaped Yard
minimalis building around beautiful garden

See more

1480832294

See more

1480832294

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136058849

Item ID: 2136058849

Linz am Rhein, Germany - 2022-03-12: Former Catholic Church St. Marien, built in 1967 by Cologne Architect Alexander Kulhavy, profaned in 2020 because of dilapidation of the building

Important information

Formats

  • 7271 × 5584 pixels • 24.2 × 18.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 768 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 384 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Uwe Aranas

Uwe Aranas