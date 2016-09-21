Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Line for the production of semi-finished meat products.Meat processing in food industry.Packing of meat slices in boxes on a conveyor belt.modern poultry processing plant.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5000 × 3337 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG