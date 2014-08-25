Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Linden Tilia caucasica in Adler arboretum "Southern Cultures". Huge crown of tree with bright green leaves against blue sky. Selective focus. Nature concept for design. Sirius (Adler) Sochi.
Formats
5300 × 3533 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG