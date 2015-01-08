Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Linden flowers, Heart linden is a national tree from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and two national trees in Latvia. Tilia cordata leaf is also considered a symbol of Slovenia
