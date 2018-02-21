Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Photo ID: 165203474
LINCOLN, CA - November 24: Victor Basa from the cast of My Husband's Lover performs in their US concert tour 'One More Try' at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, California on November 24, 2013
