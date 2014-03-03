Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Lilly Science Hall and reflecting pool on the campus of the University of Indianapolis in Indiana with landscaping of the Smith Mall against a background of blue sky and white clouds
Photo Formats
4163 × 2776 pixels • 13.9 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG