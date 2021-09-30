Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085230860
Lilac-blue garden harebell flower close-up
E
By Elena Lyuban
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulbeautybellflowersbellsbloomblossombluebluebellbotanybudsbunchcampanulacloseclose-upcloseupcolorfulfieldfiveflimsyflorafloralflowerflower bellfrailgroupharebellherblarge campanulaleaflilacmacromanymeadowmeadow flowersnaturenobodyoutdoorpetalplantpurplescenicseasonsmallstemssummersymbolvioletwallpaperwildflower
Categories: Miscellaneous, Nature
Similar images
More from this artist