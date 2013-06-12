Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
The lilac flower was chosen as the state flower of New Hampshire because it symbolizes the tenacious character of the men and women of the Granite State. Syringa vulgaris
Formats
4400 × 2750 pixels • 14.7 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 625 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 313 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG