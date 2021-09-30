Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085216766
The lilac flower was chosen as the state flower of New Hampshire because it symbolizes the tenacious character of the men and women of the Granite State. Syringa vulgaris
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautybloomingblossombotanybranchbudbunchbushclose-upcloseupcolorcolourscommon lilacflorafloralflowerflower headfreshnessgardengreengrowthhorizontalleaflilaclilac flowermacronatureno peopleornamentaloutdoorsparkpetalphotographypinkplantpurplepurple lilacscentedseasonshrubspringspringtimesummersyringasyringa vulgaristreetree branchvioletwhite
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist