Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Life feels pretty good from up here. Cropped shot of a baby boy being held by his parent at home.
Baby drinking milk frome bottle. Banner with copy space. Cute caucasian infant in striped jumpsuit holding bottle in hands. Artificial feeding.
baby sucks milk from a bottle lying in a crib in the nursery on a white bed
baby boy 8 months old lying on the bed in the nursery on his back and holding a bottle of milk, feeding the baby, baby food concept
portrait of a small baby girl 6 months old in a white bodysuit lying on her back on a bed with a water bottle, baby food concept
White background and baby portrait
Beautiful baby portrait on white background
Baby chest plays with pills on the bed, tries, sticks in the mouth

See more

1128916718

See more

1128916718

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128527500

Item ID: 2128527500

Life feels pretty good from up here. Cropped shot of a baby boy being held by his parent at home.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5844 × 3901 pixels • 19.5 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A