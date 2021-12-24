Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101738018
Liechtenstein, December 24, 2021 Christmas tree decorated with many beautiful ornaments
9491 Ruggell, Liechtenstein
R
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractadventanniversaryannualbackgroundbellbranchescelebratechildhoodchristmascontemplationculturedecorationdetaileveeventfamilyfeelingsfestivegifthangingholidayholyhomeidyllicjesusliechtensteinlightlovelymerrymiracleobjectornamentpartypeacefulpineplantpraypresentrelationsreligionringingromanticseasonshapespiritsymboltraditionaltreeyear
Categories: Miscellaneous, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist