Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092112383
Levitation of a New Year's gift in the hands of a woman. Christmas gift concept. Girl in a traditional white sweater on a blue background, copy space for your design
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
a buncha lotbackgroundbirthdayblack fridaybluebowboxcelebrationchristmasclose-upcopy spacedaydecorationdeliveringdesigndiscountsfemalefestivefliesgiftgivegivinggreetinghandholdingholidaylevitationlovemagicnew yearno faceobjectonepackagepackagingpresentraysredretailribbonsaleseasonalshoppingshowingsmallsurprisetraditionalwrappedyear
Categories: Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist