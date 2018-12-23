Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Letter E from the alphabet. Made of sprinkles. It has a clipping path. Suitable for patisserie, birthday and baking related designs.
Photo Formats
2437 × 2453 pixels • 8.1 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
993 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
497 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.