Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Let me quickly look at the statistics. Shot of an unrecognizable person using their phone while being seated in a conference room.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5654 × 3722 pixels • 18.8 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 658 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG