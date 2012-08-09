Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
lesbian LGBT Couple sit on blanket on floor, back to back. in cozy bedroom with happiness moment,love win concept,beautiful attractive ladies lesbians in lingerie, half-naked or shirtless models
Man and woman posing and looking at the camera
young couple holding each other with affection, isolated on white
Young couple sitting on the floor with affection, isolated on whtie
The couple of a young modern ballet dancers in black suits are posing over a gray studio background.
Fashion portrait of a beautiful tender lovers. Denim style.
Expecting pregnant couple standingin underwear indoor
Beautiful sexual couple topless playing in love games. Jeans style. Studio shot.

See more

421657501

See more

421657501

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136160261

Item ID: 2136160261

lesbian LGBT Couple sit on blanket on floor, back to back. in cozy bedroom with happiness moment,love win concept,beautiful attractive ladies lesbians in lingerie, half-naked or shirtless models

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Chazov