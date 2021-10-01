Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085890860
Leon, Spain - October 1, 2021: View of the north facade and rose window of Leon Cathedral
León, Spain
R
By Rini Kools
Related keywords
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
