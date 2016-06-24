Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Stock Photo ID: 152271464
Lenuci horseshoe is a complex of seven squares and parks in central Zagreb. Old art gallery building recently renovated in the front.
Photo Formats
3300 × 2200 pixels • 11 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG