Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lemon and orange marmalade. Jelly candies in the form of slices. Traditional Turkish pattern, trendy hard light, dark shadow. Putty background, food's flat lay, top view
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134421473

Item ID: 2134421473

Lemon and orange marmalade. Jelly candies in the form of slices. Traditional Turkish pattern, trendy hard light, dark shadow. Putty background, food's flat lay, top view

Formats

  • 4014 × 2676 pixels • 13.4 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

FuzullHanum

FuzullHanum