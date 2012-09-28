Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Legal Law and Justice concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office. Copy space for text
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white background. Copy space for text.
Wooden gavel on a vintage wall background
Doctor's hammer: Plexor in the hospital
Law theme, hourglass, golden scales of justice, gavel and books on brown background
Gavel with book on a wood surface.
Hammer of a judge, a pair of wedding rings on a wooden background. Family law. Divorce.
judge gavel on wooden background

See more

261463418

See more

261463418

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126693327

Item ID: 2126693327

Legal Law and Justice concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office. Copy space for text

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Roman Motizov

Roman Motizov