Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Legal Law and Justice concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office. Copy space for text
Judges mahogany gavel on a wooden table with book background.
judge gavel beside pile of books on wooden background
Legal office. Attorney at law.
Gavel and balance scale
Judges gavel. Wooden table, books, gray stone background. Bokeh.
Law.
Law gavel or judge mallet on a wooden desk, law books background. Education and legal law concept

See more

769880488

See more

769880488

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126692109

Item ID: 2126692109

Legal Law and Justice concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office. Copy space for text

Formats

  • 5184 × 3456 pixels • 17.3 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Roman Motizov

Roman Motizov