Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Legal Law and Justice concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office. Copy space for text
Law and Justice concept. Judge gavel with books in background
Court.
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white background. Copy space for text
Court.
Mallet of justice!
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice.
Law concept - Law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office.

See more

343181765

See more

343181765

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126692094

Item ID: 2126692094

Legal Law and Justice concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office. Copy space for text

Formats

  • 5184 × 2592 pixels • 17.3 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 500 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 250 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Roman Motizov

Roman Motizov