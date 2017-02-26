Images

LEEUWARDEN, THE NETHERLANDS - JUNE 19: The Italian demonstration team Frecce Tricolori performing at the Royal Dutch Air Force Open Day. June 19, 2008 in Leeuwarden, The Netherlands
51469204

Stock Photo ID: 51469204

Photo Formats

  • 2450 × 1633 pixels • 8.2 × 5.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

VanderWolf Images

VanderWolf Images

