Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
LED lights, track LED lamp. Office lighting. Composition of linear lamps. New technologies. High power linear SMD white lighting LED isolated on white background
Edit
Tool is a chisel on a white background
Tool is a chisel on a white background
laptop battery isolated on white background
puncher for leather on the white background
Tripod isolated illustration
iron legs isolated on white background
Electric hair clippers isolated on white background with Clipping path

See more

1476975890

See more

1476975890

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2139326303

Item ID: 2139326303

LED lights, track LED lamp. Office lighting. Composition of linear lamps. New technologies. High power linear SMD white lighting LED isolated on white background

Formats

  • 2918 × 3648 pixels • 9.7 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 800 × 1000 pixels • 2.7 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 400 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

andrey.lutskiy