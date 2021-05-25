Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2097876856
Lebaksiu , Indonesia - May 25 , 2021 a couple of lovers capture the moment before marriage on a small rock mound
b
By bani wild
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
attractivebeautifulbeautyboyfriendcostumecoupledarlingdetailseleganceethniceventfashionfeelingfemalegirlgirlfriendgreenhandsomehappinesshappyideaintimatejoylifelifestylelivelylovemanmodelmomentnaturaloutdooroutsidepeoplepersonphotopictureportraitprettyrelationshipromanceromanticsmilestyletogethertouchtwowhitewomanyoung
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist