Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Leaves texture background. Natural background and wallpaper. Elephant ear leaf for background, Tropical green banana taro leaf. Taro colocasia esculenta leaves.
Brightly green leaves of a jackfruit tree.
View on green leaf close up detail
Freshness of green from the leaves plus a little Tosca colored tone
Philodendron, beautifully arranged in Asia
green plant in a white background
close-up of dark green tropical plant
background green leaves

See more

553675882

See more

553675882

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137589207

Item ID: 2137589207

Leaves texture background. Natural background and wallpaper. Elephant ear leaf for background, Tropical green banana taro leaf. Taro colocasia esculenta leaves.

Formats

  • 5053 × 4000 pixels • 16.8 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 792 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 396 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

su prasert

su prasert