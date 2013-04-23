Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Leave of Golden pothos or Epipremnum aureum in the garden on the morning for selective focus.Easy to grow, hardy and can grow in many climates.The species is a popular houseplant.
Leaves of green are placed intricately tightly together, natural beauty and easy to sell, so put together a variety.
Variegated hosta Antioch grows in a garden in June 2009
Beautiful of green tropical leaves
leaves under the shade with some sunlight
Calathea lutea foliage,(Cigar Calathea, Cuban Cigar),Calathea leaf,Exotic tropical leaf,
closeup nature view of green leaf, dark wallpaper concept, nature background, tropical leaf
drops of water on a large leaf, light green foliage, nature background

See more

1761334760

See more

1761334760

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130640304

Item ID: 2130640304

Leave of Golden pothos or Epipremnum aureum in the garden on the morning for selective focus.Easy to grow, hardy and can grow in many climates.The species is a popular houseplant.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rut_Luecha

Rut_Luecha