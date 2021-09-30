Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2082165067
Leadership, successful business startup or competitive advantage concept. Red paper boat standing out from the group of white boats.
C
By Cagkan Sayin
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
achieveachievementadvantageaheadbackgroundbeatbestboatbusinesscompetitioncompetitiveconceptconquestdefeatdifferencedifferentdirectiondiversefleetforwardfrontgroupinnovationinspirationleadleaderleadershipopportunityoverheadpaperprogressraceredshipstartstartupstrategysucceedsuccesssuccessfulsuperiortop viewuniqueupvisionwhitewinwinnerwinning
Categories: Business/Finance, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist