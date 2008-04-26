Images

LE BOURGET, FRANCE - JUNE 18: ESA full scale models of Ariane 1 and Ariane 5 launcher. at the 48th International Paris Air Show Le Bourget June 18, 2009 in Le Bourget, France.
32634724

Stock Photo ID: 32634724

  • 2600 × 1820 pixels • 8.7 × 6.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 700 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 350 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

SF photo

SF photo

