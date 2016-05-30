Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Law and order. Front camera view. Young male policeman officer wearing black uniform looking at camera isolated on white background. Concept of job, caree, safety. Security service.
emotional actor man in a gray shirt with black boxing gloves on his hands on a white background in studio
businessman with boxing gloves
Man shooting document tube like a bazooka isolated on white background.
Handsome, cool, confident young man with top hat in hand, looking at camera
Strong business man with dumbbell isolated on a white background
Arabian man with a motorcycle helmet isolated on white background with happy expression
Young african american man holding a motorcycle helmet isolated on white background with surprise facial expression

See more

1785807734

See more

1785807734

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132221625

Item ID: 2132221625

Law and order. Front camera view. Young male policeman officer wearing black uniform looking at camera isolated on white background. Concept of job, caree, safety. Security service.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 8192 × 5464 pixels • 27.3 × 18.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Master1305

Master1305