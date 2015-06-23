Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Lavender flower background with beautiful purple colors and bokeh lights. Blooming lavender in a field at sunset in Provence, France. Close up. Selective focus.
Lavender field in Tihany, Hungary
Lavender flowers at sunlight and blur background. Lavender field banner design
Lavender Field in the summer
Lavender flowers - Sunset over a summer purple lavender field.
lavender flowers - Sunset over a summer purple lavender field . Bunch of scented flowers in the lavanda fields of the French Provence near Valensole
Meadow of lavender. Nature composition
Lavender, Lavandula angustifolia, Lavandula officinalis

See more

1238801776

See more

1238801776

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2138207823

Item ID: 2138207823

Lavender flower background with beautiful purple colors and bokeh lights. Blooming lavender in a field at sunset in Provence, France. Close up. Selective focus.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

panophotograph