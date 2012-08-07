Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Latino mom and son prepare to go back to school with a backpack and face mask as protection from Covid-19 in the new normality due to the Coronavirus pandemic
Cute little brothers standing on pink background
Beautiful pregnant woman and her husband wearing medical masks. Coronavirus concept. On yellow background
Happy pregnant woman in blue dress with her daughter and son in studio.
Portrait of African American father with toddler son using mask. Father and son wearing mask to protect covid 19, quarantine. Stay at home concept. Fathers day!
The boy and the girl embraced and kept for hands.
Happy kids couple hugging and looking to camera, isolated on pink background
Beautiful Arabic family, mother and cute baby

See more

220258870

See more

220258870

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132330089

Item ID: 2132330089

Latino mom and son prepare to go back to school with a backpack and face mask as protection from Covid-19 in the new normality due to the Coronavirus pandemic

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4848 × 3456 pixels • 16.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 713 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 357 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

A

Arlette Lopez