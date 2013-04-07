Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Las Vegas, NV - SEPT 01: Full shot of Encore and Wynn hotels. Encore is the addition to the Wynn hotel due to open in Dec. 2008. Sept. 01, 2008 in Las Vegas, NV.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

25140616

Stock Photo ID: 25140616

Las Vegas, NV - SEPT 01: Full shot of Encore and Wynn hotels. Encore is the addition to the Wynn hotel due to open in Dec. 2008. Sept. 01, 2008 in Las Vegas, NV.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3456 × 2038 pixels • 11.5 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 590 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 295 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kevin Tietz

Kevin Tietz

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.