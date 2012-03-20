Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 115403158
LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 30: Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on November 30, 2011 in Las Vegas. Planet Hollywood has over 2,500 rooms available and is located on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Photo Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG