Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
Stock Photo ID: 202471726
LAS VEGAS - JUNE 17 : The interior of New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on June 17 2014; This hotel simulates the real New York City skyline and It was opened in 1997.
Photo Formats
4832 × 3124 pixels • 16.1 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 647 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 324 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.