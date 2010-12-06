Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
LAS VEGAS - DEC 6: Steel Magnolia (Joshua Scott Jones, Meghan Linsey) in the press room of the 2010 American Country Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 6, 2010 in Las Vegas, NV.
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.