Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
LAS PALMAS - FEBRUARY 7: Candidate of the child queen contest, Vaitiare Mondesdeoca, from Canary Islands performs onstage during the carnival's Child Queen Gala February 7, 2010 in Las Palmas, Spain
Photo Formats
4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.